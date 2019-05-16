Teacher’s aide used duct tape on special ed student’s arms, mouth, police say

When Latoya Davis asked Lauren Missell for some heavy-duty duct tape last month, Missell probably didn’t think anything of it.

But when Missell saw what Davis reportedly did with it, she told police she was left in shock.

Missell is a special education teacher at Rochester’s School 54. She said Davis, a teacher’s aide, wrapped the tape around the wrists and forearms of a student towards the end of class on April 10, WHEC reported.

Court documents show Davis went around the child’s arms three to five times with the tape. When she was done, she allegedly cut off one more piece of tape to place over the student’s mouth.

Authorities said she then ripped it off.

Scissors had to be used to free the child.

Missell reported the incident to administrators the following day.

Davis was terminated, arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment.

She pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor charges last week.

A report by NBC News said a teacher and a teacher’s aide witnessed the incident but did not intervene. The report did not identify the teacher and aide in question but noted that they have since resigned.

