Teams pull firetruck for Special Olympics

An annual event to help raise money for a good cause had several emergency responders bracing the heat while showing off their strength.

Several teams from different organizations gathered at the UniTrade Stadium parking lot to pull a 55,000-pound firetruck.

This was done in celebration of the law enforcement Torch Run Fundraiser, which supports more than 2,000 local Special Olympic athletes.

Although the Webb County Sheriff’s Office put up a competition, for the ninth year in a row, the Laredo Fire Department came out on top.

Back in 2017, thanks to local law enforcement, the fundraiser was able to get over $1.4 million dollars, which helped over 58,000 Texas athletes.