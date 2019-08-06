City names new Economic Development Director

A City of Laredo Department which focuses on expanding Laredo has a new person in charge.

Economic Development Director Teclo Garcia

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Teclo Garcia was announced as the new Economic Development Director.

Garcia says he is excited to be part of local government and adds he’s ready to work with the department’s resources to come up with a plan to decrease the poverty level in the city.

He says he will look into finding ways to maintain the workforce while also increasing the level of education in the community.

Garcia says his number one goal is to go around and listen to some of the key folks around the city that deal with economic development.

From there, Garcia will look to move forward and come up with an economic development plan.

The new director also mentioned he will be working with the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, local university and colleges to help develop new jobs.