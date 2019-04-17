Tecolotes score big in ticket sales

The Tecolotes began their longest home stretch on Tuesday night.

Through Saturday, the team will be splitting every other day between both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

Officials say ticket sales have sold out for their games in Nuevo Laredo for Tuesday and Thursday.

For those looking to attend a game in Laredo, still have a chance to purchase tickets; however, season ticket sales are increasing.

Last year 200 season ticket packages were sold and this year it has tripled.

Juan Salinas with the Tecolotes say this year, the ticket sales have picked up better than last year and they are expecting more average attendance per game.

Last year, UniTrade saw about 4,200, this year, they expect about 5,500 per game.