Proclamation seeks to spread awareness on teen dating violence

Next week is Valentine’s Day and a national organization wants to make the community aware of dating violence among teenage relationships.

The national campaign seeks to take a stand on dating violence and promote safe and healthy relationships.

On Wednesday morning there will be a special proclamation on the movement at Webb County Commissioners Court.

Sister Rosemary Welsh of Casa De Misericordia will be one of the ones spearheading the event.

The event will take place today from 9 a.m. To 10 a.m.