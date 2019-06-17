Teen and premature baby held at Texas immigration facility

Immigration activists say a premature baby and a teenage mother were held at the McAllen central processing center for ten days.

The 17-year-old and her child were discovered by a group that visits children's immigration facilities across the country to ensure they're complying with federal guidelines.

They say it was clear that the baby needed immediate medical assistance.

The mother said she had an emergency C-section in Mexico in early May and crossed the border about a month later.

Pediatric specialists say all premature babies require medical attention.

After a social media outcry Thursday, the mother and child will be moved to a private facility for underage immigrants traveling without parents.