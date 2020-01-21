Teen arrested in San Antonio night club shooting

A Texas teen facing capital murder charges promoted his Instagram while he was being escorted away in handcuffs.

Officials walked 19-year-old Kiernan Christopher Williams to a police vehicle a little after 4 p.m. on Monday, as Williams promoted his Instagram handle and claimed self-defense to the press.

He is being charged in the killings of 20-year-old Robert Martinez III and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles at a bar in San Antonio Sunday night.

San Antonio Police said the other five victims involved in the incident are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said there was an altercation between a group of people at the bar and at least one person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

