Teen creates cardboard Iron Man suit

A “Marvel-ous” cardboard creation transforms a North Carolina teen from super fan to superhero.

Fifteen-year-old Jashon Lambert, created his very own Iron man costume by using cardboard and a hot glue gun.

The high schooler knew his family couldn't afford the materials to create a traditional cosplay costume, so he decided to think like Tony Stark himself and use his intellect and imagination to make his own suit.

Employees at that Rent-a-Center Lambert mentioned pitched in, providing large cardboard boxes for Lambert to use after his mom asked them for help.