Teen facing two charges of manslaughter for accident on I-35

A teenager is facing multiple charges for allegedly causing an accident that claimed the lives of two people.

Laredo Police executed two warrants of manslaughter on 17-year-old Juan Carlos Lucio.

The incident happened on August 18th when officers were called out to an accident at the 5300 block of I-35 south.

According to reports, three vehicles were involved in the accident with all three sustaining heavy damage.

Two people identified as David Ramirez and Veronica Rivera-Martinez were completely thrown from the vehicle and died as the result of their injuries.

Eight other people were also injured in the collision.

After a thorough investigation, the Laredo Police Department Crash Team determined that Lucio was driving at speeds of over 100 MPH at the time of the accident with no indication of breaking.

Lucio was also an unlicensed during at the time of the accident.

Police say speed was a contributing factor in the accident.

Lucio was arrested and taken to the county jail on a $300,000 bond.