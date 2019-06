An early morning accident sends a teen to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 2 a.m. about three miles east of Loop 20 on Highway 359.

Laredo Police and sheriff's deputies were on the scene of what they say was a single vehicle rollover involving a pick up truck.

Police on the scene confirmed a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation into what led to the accident is ongoing.