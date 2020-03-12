DPS releases more information on accident that claimed the life of teen

Local authorities have released new information regarding an accident that claimed the life of a teenager earlier this month.

The accident happened on Sunday, March first off of I-35 near mile marker 29.

At the time all DPS knew was that an 18-year-old was pronounced dead but now we know his name and where he was from.

According to initial reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2019 BMW was traveling north along I-35 when a pedestrian crossed the highway from the east side.

While the person crossed the highway, they were struck and killed by the BMW.

At the time, the department was waiting for the medical examiner to identify the person hit.

The man crossing the highway is being identified as 19-year-old Jhonatan Silbano Escalate Ortiz from Guatemala.

Right now we don't know if Ortiz was in the country illegally or if the driver of the BMW has been or will be charged for the crash.

No other injuries were reported.