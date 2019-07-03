Teen mows American flag into lawn in Texas to honor fallen soldier

A Texas teen says he mowed his lawn to resemble the American flag, in honor of a fallen soldier.

Cameron James, 17, says he knew 21-year-old Kevin Christian through the Boy Scouts. According to Military Times, Christian died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Last year, my dad wanted me to do this to celebrate Fourth of July and then this year, just like last week, one of my best friends from scouting died in the Army," James said. "He was just a role model for me, so I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn't know him."

It took the 17-year-old about four hours to make the flag.

He put the mower on different settings and used a weed eater to finish the job.

Copyright 2019 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.