Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

A Houston family is sharing their heartbreak after their 15-year-old daughter took her own life.

15-year-old Letty Serrano

Two years ago, Letty Serrano went missing and was found in a park, drugged and abused. Her family says she was never the same after her encounter.

Her godmother, Cynthia Rivera says, "She was taken by an older man. She was drugged. Her story is she was abused by different men.”

The family is seeking justice and is also looking to spread awareness about how common sex trafficking of young women is in Houston.

Letty’s father Mariano Serrano says she was a completely different person after she went missing and wants the man responsible to go to prison.

Micah Gamboa, the executive director of a non-profit organization that helps rehabilitate sex trafficking victims says this situation is quite common for victims.

Gamboa says there are tens of thousands of trafficking victims in Houston and roughly 300,000 in the State of Texas.

She says suicide is common among sex trafficking victims. In Letty’s case, the man likely responsible for dragging her into the trade never faced charges for it.

Gamboa says the laws aren’t strong enough. Better legislation is needed but most importantly what will help girls and women like Letty is awareness.