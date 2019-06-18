Teen survives after knife gets lodged into skull

A Kansas teenager is lucky to be alive after a ten-inch blade pierced his face.

Fifteen-year-old Eli Gregg says he was playing with some kids last week in Bourbon County, Kansas when they found a knife.

When Gregg went to take it away from the younger kids, he tripped and fell on it.

Paramedics immediately rushed him to the Hospital where they were able to surgically remove the knife from his skull.

The doctor says his team used catheters and tiny balloons to remove the knife.

Eli spent several hours in surgery.

Amazingly he was left with just a small scar where the knife went in and no brain injuries.