Teen who threatened shooting withdrawn from UISD

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The teen who allegedly threatened a school shooting via social media is no longer a student at United ISD.
File photo: United High School
According to the district, Renan Dante Santos was withdrawn from the school system.
Santos can no longer suffer any other consequences from the district.
A grand jury indicted Santos on one count of terroristic threat on September 11th.
Santos allegedly made a threat on social media claiming a possible shooting at United High School on August 29th.
An investigation quickly began after the district said they will not tolerate these kinds of threats made towards the campus.