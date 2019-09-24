Teen who threatened shooting withdrawn from UISD

The teen who allegedly threatened a school shooting via social media is no longer a student at United ISD.

File photo: United High School

According to the district, Renan Dante Santos was withdrawn from the school system.

Santos can no longer suffer any other consequences from the district.

A grand jury indicted Santos on one count of terroristic threat on September 11th.

Santos allegedly made a threat on social media claiming a possible shooting at United High School on August 29th.

An investigation quickly began after the district said they will not tolerate these kinds of threats made towards the campus.