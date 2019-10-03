Teens accused of stealing from retail store

A couple of teens are facing charges for allegedly attempting to score some free items using the five-finger-discount at a store.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 19-year-old Marco Jimenez and 19-year-old San Juanita Gonzalez in the case.

The theft was reported on September 6th at a retail store located at the 7500 block of San Dario Avenue.

When authorities arrived, a loss prevention specialist stated that he saw a young man and woman place several items in a bag and leave without paying.

The employee stated that Jimenez and Gonzalez were caught on surveillance camera stealing a gaming headset, a Bluetooth speaker, cosmetic items and a handbag.

The case was turned over to the district attorney’s office who determined they had enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for the two.

Both were charged with theft of property.