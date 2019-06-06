Teen's bake sale funds trip to Disney World

It's a small world after all, but it took a big effort for a Minnesota teen to realize it.

Isaiah Tuckett had long wanted to take a trip to Disney World but the price tag of taking his family of seven was too much for his parents.

The bright teenager whipped up an idea to raise money by selling cupcakes.

Among the flavors of Isaiah’s tasty treats: Twix, almond, red velvet and caramel apple.

The baker decided to sell the treats at $20 per dozen.

After about a year, Tuckett made enough to take his whole family parents, sister, brother, sister-in-law and nephew to Orlando and stay for six nights.

As for the future, Isaiah says he might want to buy a pickup truck in two years.