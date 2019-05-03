Teens stranded in ocean pray for help, rescued by ship 'Amen'

ST. JOHNS CO., FL (WJAX/WFOX/CNN) - Two Florida teens day at the beach went from a day of fun to a fight for survival.

Heather Brown and Tyler Smith, both 17, took a "senior skip day" from school and headed to Vilano Beach. But the choppy water and strong current swept them out to sea, where they were stranded for two hours.

"I asked him, I said 'Tyler, oh my God, we are stuck; what's the plan?'" Brown said.

They began to pray for help.

"I cried out, 'If you really do have a plan for us, like come on. Just bring something,'" Smith said.

Then a godsend: a boat named "The Amen."

Video from onboard shows the scene of the ship, on its way to New Jersey, as the two teens were spotted by crew 2 miles offshore.

"The name of the boat is 'The Amen,'" Brown said. "I started crying."

Brown and Smith huddled together after their rescue, to get their body temps up.

Video from the hospital captured Smith overcome with the emotion of surviving at sea for hours and having their prayers answered.

"There's no other reason or other explanation in the world that it wasn't God," Smith said.

