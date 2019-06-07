Teens whip up food for residents in need

A new program to get kids cooking for a good cause is taking off here in the Gateway City.

The South Texas Food Bank has partnered with the Laredo Job Corps to give teens hands-on skills when it comes to being in the kitchen.

During that time, the teens are learning the different aspects of running a kitchen such as, meal planning, catering techniques and most importantly kitchen safety.

Every day they prepare over 600 meals to people who are food insecure for the entire Webb County and surrounding areas.

The executive chef of the South Texas Food Bank Stephan Pearson says they provide nutritious meals to all the people they serve.

Chef Pearson says the program serves as an alternative to students who are eager to learn about the food industry but do not have the option to get a formal degree in culinary arts.