Tejano singer, convicted rapist to perform in Houston

A former Tejano singer who was convicted of raping an underage relative is preparing to re-launch his career with a sold-out show in Houston.

According to KPRC Jose Joe Lopez the former lead singer for Grupo Mazz was sentenced to prison but only served 12 years and was released last March for raping his then 13-year-old niece in 2004 in Rancho Viejo.

As per Lopez’s conditions, he is not allowed to visit Harris County which is where his niece is located; however, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles decided last week to allow Lopez to enter the county for employment purposes.

Meanwhile, public safety advocates have criticized the move.

Lopez is expecting to begin his tour with his band on December 13th at El Rodeo Disco in Houston.

According to the venue’s Facebook page, tickets are already sold out.