Temp accused of forging checks

A temporary employee is arrested for allegedly forging checks for thousands of dollars.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 20-year-old Lori Joanne Ortega in the case.

The case was reported on June 28th when officers were called out to a business located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, the employee stated that Ortega, who was recently hired through a temp agency allegedly cashed two checks in the amount of $2,000.

The complainant stated that the checks were never made out to Ortega who then went on to work for another company.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had enough evidence to make an arrest.

Ortega was charged with forgery of a financial instrument.