Temperatures going up on a Tuesday!

The start of the school year is right around the corner; unfortunately, Mother Nature doesn't take a vacation from this summer heat.

On Tuesday things will start to heat up as we will start out with humid conditions in the 80s and make our way up to a high of 106.

Parts of South Texas will be under a heat advisory informing residents about a possible heat index of 110 to 114 degrees.

These triple-digit temperatures and heat will stick around all week and by the weekend we are looking at highs at 107 and possibly even 108.

So although the kids will be back to school next week, it's still going to feel a lot like summer.

Until then, try to stay hydrated and stay cool.