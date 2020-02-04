Temperatures going up on a Tuesday!

It looks like we are going to be getting a sneak preview of spring as temperatures continue to rise.

On Tuesday morning we will start out in the low 60s and get up to a possible high of 90 degrees by the time the kids get out of school.

This is probably the warmest we have been since October.

Luckily, these warmer conditions won't last for too long, we are going to drop overnight and start Wednesday in the 50s.

As we progress throughout the day, we will experience a 20 percent chance of rain and lows in the 30s.

These cooler temperatures won't last too long either as we are expecting to jump back to the low 80s and high 70s by the weekend.

So it looks like our winter isn't over just yet.