Temperatures going up, on a Tuesday!

Our temperatures will be going up on a Tuesday and that's because of all that humidity that is lingering in our area.

On Tuesday, we will start out in the upper 60s and we could see some patches of fog and haze that could hinder your morning commute.

As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will peak at about 89 degrees.

Our chances of rain will decrease, but they could make a comeback on Wednesday.

Wednesday, we will start in the 70s and see a high of about 89 degrees and the same will go for Thursday.

Friday is when we things start to cool down and by the weekend, the sun should come out and dry up all the rain.