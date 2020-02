Temporary Street Closures Due to WBCA Events

Various street closures will be taking place across the city Thursday, February 20, through Sunday, February 23 due to upcoming WBCA celebrations. Drivers are advised to plan with additional time for their commutes and take caution while driving.

WBCA Youth Parade Street Closures

Closures will begin taking effect Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m.

• San Bernardo Avenue, between Lafayette Street and Houston Street, including all intersections in between

• Victoria Street, between Vidaurri Avenue and Santa Ursula Avenue, including all intersections in between

• From Madison Street to Garden Street, between Convent Avenue and Santa Ursula Avenue

WBCA Jalapeño Festival Street Closures

Closure will take effect Thursday, February 20 at 1:30 and will end Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

• Thomas Avenue, between Bartlett Avenue and E. Hillside Road

Closures will take effect Friday, February 21, from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

• E. Hillside Road, between N. Bartlett Avenue and Maher Avenue

• Thomas Avenue, between E. Cherry Hill Drive and E. Hillside Road

• Maher Avenue, Between Sandman Street and E. Hillside Road

WBCA Liberty Run Street Closures

Closures will take effect Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

• Main Avenue, between Water Street and Pedregal Street

• Water Street, between Santa Cleotilde Avenue and Santa Maria Avenue

• Ventura Street, between Santa Cleotilde Avenue to Main Avenue

• Pedregal Street, between Santa Cleotilde Avenue and Santa Maria Avenue

WBCA Grand Parade Street Closures

Closures will take effect Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For additional questions, contact the City of Laredo Traffic Department at (956) 795-2550.