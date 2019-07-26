Temporary checkpoints popping up around town

A post on social media regarding temporary Border Patrol checkpoints popping up around town is creating a lot of buzz in the community.

The image posted by Politica of Laredo which shows the temporary checkpoint in south Webb County has been circulating online.

Laredo Sector Deputy Chief Patrol agent Joel Martinez says that the temporary checkpoint is not the only one.

Martinez says Border Patrol opens up checkpoints whenever they receive information that something may be coming through a specific area and they have the capability to set up eight tactical checkpoints.

One of the tactical checkpoints is located near El Cenizo and Rio Bravo.

Agents are searching for the same illegal activity that they search for at their standard checkpoints such as narcotics smuggling and concealed humans.

With the triple digit temperatures expected to stick around in our forecast, Chief Martinez says right now it’s important that they find those who are attempting to sneak undocumented immigrants inside 18-wheelers.

Although these checkpoints are only set up for a limited time, they are not limited to one county.

The checkpoints could also be set up in La Salle County as well as other counties where Border Patrol deems necessary.

If you are a United States Citizen, you do not need any paperwork’ however, it is the law to stop at the checkpoint.

Border Patrol says that a big part of the success of these tactical checkpoints is because of the cooperation with Texas DPS and the Webb County Sheriff's Office.

We could soon see the next temporary checkpoint to be set up along U.S. 83, I-35 as well as other possible areas.