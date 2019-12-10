Temporary street closure at the 2700 block of North Meadow

The City of Laredo Public Works Department will be conducting a street resurfacing from the 2900 block to the 3700 block of North Meadow Avenue, between Lyon Street and Saunders Street.

This project will be in effect until Friday, December 13.

For this reason, that area will be temporarily closed to traffic between the hours of 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It is encouraged for all motorists to look for alternative routes during the time frame mentioned.

For more information, you may contact Public Works at 956-795-2500.