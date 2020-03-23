Ten positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Laredo

UPDATE:

Another positive case of COVID-19 has been announced by the City of Laredo bringing the total number of cases up to ten.

On Wednesday, March 25th, at around 10 o clock, the city announced that a total of 125 tests have been submitted and out of those cases, 40 have come back negative, 75 are pending and ten are positive.

KGNS will continue to bring you the latest update on the total amount of positive cases in our area.

Until then, we remind the community to practice social distancing, good hygiene and stay indoors unless it is completely necessary.

Below is the original text to this story:

As of Tuesday, March 24th, at 4:49 p.m. the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally are up to nine.

According to the Health Department, 112 tests have been submitted, 37 results are negative, 9 are positive, and 66 tests are still pending results.

Below is the original text to this story:

According to the City of Laredo Health Department, eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

The city released a graphic that shows they have tested 83 people, of those 83, 29 are negative, eight are positive and 47 are pending.

KGNS News will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.

Below is the original text to this story:

As of Monday, March 23rd, the total number of cases locally is 6.

Person 5 exhibited moderate symptoms. They have not traveled and are considered a case of community transmission.

Person 6 tested positive after close contact exposure to another case.

Currently, 81 tests have been submitted, 26 have come back negative, 6 are positive, and 49 tests are still pending results.