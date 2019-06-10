Ten men arrested in prostitution bust

Nearly a dozen men are arrested and charged with prostitution over the weekend after a sting operation by local authorities.

The Laredo Police Department Narcotics unit conducted a sting operation at the 3600 block of San Bernardo and San Agustin Avenue between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

An undercover police officer busted ten men and charged them with prostitution. Other charges included evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

Police arrested Marco Antonio Alvarado, Alvaro Paramo, Geronimo Resendez, Genaro Hernandez, Osman Padilla, Hector Bernal, Jorge Mora, Jesus Casarez, Jose Gonzalez and Gregorio Gutierrez.

All of the men were taken to the Webb County Jail.