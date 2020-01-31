Ten people discovered in stash house

U.S. Border Patrol and local law enforcement joined efforts to make several arrests at a stash house in El Cenizo, Texas.

U.S. Border Patrol received information regarding an abandoned trailer being used as a possible stash house. Border Patrol agents and Webb County Deputy Constables conducted a joint enforcement action at a residence on Rodriguez Street on Thursday.

Ten people were apprehended. All individuals were from the country of Guatemala and illegally present in the United States.

The individuals were taken into custody by Border Patrol pending investigation.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.