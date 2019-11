Ten thousand people got a head start on Thanksgiving Friday afternoon, courtesy of a beloved tradition here in the gateway city.

Folks headed over to Sames Auto Arena to sit down and enjoy a warm meal at the 31st annual Feast of Sharing.

H-E-B hosted the event with the aim of getting as many people fed in four short hours.

They had some help along the way, like El Metro providing free bus rides to the event, and local girl scouts preparing the table centerpieces.