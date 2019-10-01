Ten years since murder of Katherine Cardenas

A decade has passed since the murder of 2-year-old Katherine Cardenas, a case which shook the community to its core.

Katherine Cardenas was two years old when she was murdered.

In a KGNS News special report, Brenda Camacho speaks to the district attorney who tried the capital murder case, and to a neighbor who says the memory of Katherine Cardenas still haunts her and their neighborhood.

"I didn't know baby Katherine, but it's something that we carry with us. Because what happened is something very painful,” said Leticia Leal, Katherine’s neighbor. "Seeing them take the body of the little girl away, it's something that really impacts you. You think, wow, this happened around the corner of my house. But yes, it's something very sad."

Leticia Leal has lived in this west Laredo neighborhood for more than 30 years.

Although it's been 10 years since she last saw Katherine Cardenas, not a day goes by that she doesn't think about the tragic day they found her young life cut short.

When passing by katherine's old home...On the 31-hundred block of main avenue... Leal can't help but cling to a borrowed memory of the toddler.

For Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, the image of baby Katherine is something he will never forget. Her death was the first capital murder Alaniz and his office had seen.

The murderer was a then 16-year-old named Jose Eduardo "Lalo" Arredondo.

The night before Katherine was found, Arredondo was drinking and doing drugs with the child’s mother, Patricia Olguin, and several others at her home on main avenue.

Alaniz says when Olguin rejected Arredondo's sexual advances he got angry and decided to seek revenge.

Arredondo then kidnapped baby Katherine from bed and took her to the backyard where he raped, tortured and then strangled the baby girl to death.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, September 5th, relatives of Katherine did not find her in her bed with her purple blanket and began searching the house and even the backyard for her. When they couldn’t find her, they called 911 and reported her missing.

According to Alaniz, “it wasn't until the police did arrive that they started looking around the neighborhood, and it was one officer who decided to go look in a chest of drawers that was abandoned in the corner of the property, and the drawer was big enough to fit a child so he went and opened the bottom drawer, and sure enough the body was there."

Tomorrow on KGNS News at Ten, Brenda Camacho will continue with part two of the special report. District Attorney Isidro Alaniz will provide details of the manhunt for the teen and the trial that ensued