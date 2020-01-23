Bundles of cocaine found in Tennessee man's car battery

A man from Tennessee is sent to federal prison for importing a large quantity of cocaine into the United States.

Willie Earl Rucker Jr., 49 years old, will serve 72 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.

The incident happened last summer at Bridge #1, when Customs agents found 6 bundles of cocaine concealed in the vehicle's battery.

Rucker admitted he was transporting the drugs from Nuevo Laredo, to his residence in Memphis.

He expected to receive approximately 30 pounds of marijuana as payment for the job.