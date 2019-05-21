Tennessee couple caught having sex outside elementary school, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Knoxville police found two people naked and engaged in sexual activity outside an elementary school on Monday, according to police reports.

Officers got the call at about 12:10 a.m. and found the man and woman shortly after that.

When investigators got there, they said they found Freddie James Galbreath and Amber Carol Hall in a grassy area near their car in the parking lot of West Hills Elementary.

Officers ordered Hall and Galbreath to put their clothes back on and took them into custody, according to the report.

Both will appear in court June 3 at 10 a.m.

