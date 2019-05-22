Tennis Association hosting summer camp sessions

A local athletic group is serving up some fun in the sun and its inviting kids to be a part of it.

The Tennis Association is a local non-profit that seeks to get the community involved in the sport of tennis.

The group has been known to host several events for kids, teens adults and even those with special needs.

With summer right around the corner, the association will be hosting several camps for the month of June.

Kids from 7 to 14 years old can learn how to play the sport or play with more advanced players if they have experience.

The camps will start the second week of June on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The sessions will be held at various courts around the city which include the Market Tennis courts, Cigarroa Tennis Courts, United Day and Nixon.

For more information on the camps, you can call 956-740-8462.