Tent processing center relocation discussed with D.C officials

Federal officials are taking a closer look at the offer being made by the city of Laredo as an alternative to the controversial tent facility.

For nearly a month, talks have been going on in hopes of moving the upcoming immigration proceedings to the El Portal facility.

The city says they are offering the building at a cost of only $1.00.

Mayor Pete Saenz says 20 representatives from Washington took a tour of the El Portal building earlier this week.

Saenz says the representatives asking questions has sparked optimism among city officials.

"They were asking questions as to whether in fact they can connect two sections, the upper section by a covered hallway and of course we're open to all sorts of things so those are for us good indications that they do want to move into the El Portal area” Saenz said.

City officials have opposed the tents which began going up last week in the import lot between Bridges 1 and 2.

Saenz says federal officials could provide them with an update as early as next week.