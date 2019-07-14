Tents could soon be coming to Laredo

Congressman Henry Cuellar has provided a time frame as to when Laredo will see tents go up.

Laredo, Brownsville, and Yuma, Arizona were selected with both the Mexican and American government together, to host this 'Migrant Protection Protocol', also referred to as the "Remain in Mexico" program.

Cuellar says we can expect the tents go up within 30 days and has warned that tents near the Rio Grande is not a good idea because of the possibility of flooding.

The congressman has been working with the mayor and the city to provide alternate options for the tents, like El Portal by bride one, as well as the old federal courthouse.

Cuellar says since Laredo is willing to work with the federal government, they should accept their offer.

The congressman says the tents will not be used to hold people but used for U.S. officials, so no one is going to spend the night there. The purpose of the tents is to have officials do their work.

The city expects an average of 200 to 250 migrants per day going to the tent facilities to have their cases heard before a virtual judge.