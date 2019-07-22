Tents for processing center going up

Local lawmakers have confirmed that they are in the process of setting up tents for a future processing center near the Laredo ports of entry.

File photo: Tent facility

This comes after city officials met with representatives from the Department of Homeland Security to discuss alternatives to a tent facility.

Congressman Cuellar says these tents will only be used to house migrants but for court proceedings.

Officials have also confirmed that they are still in negotiations with Washington D.C. representatives to still use a section of El Portal for the future proceedings.

The first court proceedings scheduled for August 20th.