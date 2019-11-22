Tesla unveils new pick up cyber truck

After years of saying it was on its way, Tesla has finally revealed it's electric pickup truck.

The cyber truck was unveiled at tesla's design studio just outside Los Angeles and it doesn't look like any truck you've ever seen.

Instead of a distinctly separate cab and bed, the body appears to be a single form.

The exterior is made from a newly developed stainless steel alloy

Tesla owner Elon Musk said the metal is used for Spacex rockets and claims it is bulletproof.

The base version of the truck will start at $39,000 and will go at least 250 miles on a single charge.

The cybertruck is only available for pre-order right now.

Musk says they'll hit the market in late 2021.