Test driver accused of stealing auto parts from vehicle

A man is facing charges after he allegedly test drove a car and returned the vehicle with missing parts.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Jose Angel Ceja and charged him with theft.

The report was made on November 6th when authorities were called out to a business at the 1100 block of Guadalupe Street.

An employee told officers that Ceja was interested in purchasing a Dodge Ram and took the car out for a test drive.

After several hours, Ceja returned the vehicle and told the businessman that he no longer wanted to buy the car.

After a brief inspection, employees noticed a catalytic converter was removed from the vehicle.

A report was made and authorities were able to identify Ceja by the driver’s license he had left behind.