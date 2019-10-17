Texans camp outside ahead of President Trump's arrival

Texans camped outside ahead of President Donald Trump's rally in Dallas.

The president is expected to travel to the lone star state on Thursday where he will first visit a new Louis Vuitton workshop in Keene followed by the campaign rally in Dallas.

Supporters wore their 2020 campaign gear, huddled together in camp chairs, put up tents, and hung banners.

The "Keep America Great" rally is scheduled for 7-o'clock at the American Airlines Center which holds up to 20,000 people.

Doors will open three hours early for the ticketed event.

This marks the sixth time the president visits Texas, this year alone.

Presidential candidate from Texas, Beto O'Rourke is holding a counter-rally also for Thursday.