Texas A&M University announces longer school days

A popular Texas university has announced some major changes for the upcoming fall semester.

University officials at Texas A&M said school days will run longer and some students might have classes on Saturdays, but all of the universities in the Texas A&M University System will open in the fall with face-to-face instruction.

Students are set to start the main move-in process on August 8th, and classes will begin on August 19th, according to Texas A&M Provost Carol Fierke.

Classes will end for the semester before Thanksgiving, on November 24, with many online finals after the holiday season.

The university also mentioned postponing its study-abroad program, which is the largest in the country.

In-person classes at Texas A&M have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak since March when professors moved to an online format at the time.