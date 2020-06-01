Texas A&M University votes to re-open classes this fall

The Texas A&M System will reopen campuses including TAMIU this fall.

On Friday the system's regents voted to open up with a mixture of face-to-face instruction and with remote and online learning.

The plan for the school year calls for social distancing by using smaller classes, longer class days to reduce congestion between classes, Saturday classes, adjustments to the academic calendar, and a phase-in arrival on campus in August and again in January.

Employees and students should be required to certify that they have not been infected with the virus, do not have symptoms, or who have been in contact with someone who does.

Students at high risk of COVID-19 will be advised to consider whether or not to return to campus.

Each university will determine which classes should be offered in the classroom but almost all classes will be remote or online.

