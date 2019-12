With the New Year comes some new changes to a Texas-based university.

Starting on January 1st, 2020, Texas A&M University will ban tobacco use at all of its campuses and college sites.

That includes, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, pipes, and chewing tobacco.

This comes nearly four months after the university banned e-cigarette use back in October of this year.

Later on today on KGNS News, we will talk to representatives at TAMIU about how the changes will affect the campus.