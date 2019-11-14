Texas Department of Family Protective Services to host

If you are looking into adoption, a local place of worship is hosting an event to go over some of the requirements you need to become a parent.

There are so many kids who desire to have someone call mom or dad.

If you have a lot to give and embrace a child in foster care, the First Baptist Church of Laredo is hosting an “Oh the places you will go” Heart Gallery on behalf of the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.

Several representatives from Child Protective Services and adoption agencies will be on hand to answer any questions future parents might have.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 14th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. over at the Frist Baptist Church located at 7610 N Bartlett Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public.