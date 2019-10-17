Texas Deputy shot during attempted robbery

A Texas deputy constable is recovering after getting shot Wednesday evening.

The deputy was working a shift as a security guard at a Houston area Five Guys restaurant at the time of the incident.

Authorities say the deputy was sitting inside a vehicle when he saw a masked man go inside the establishment.

According to police, the suspect saw the deputy and fired at least four shots, striking the deputy in the arm.

The suspect fled the scene and a Good Samaritan rendered first aid before he was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was described as a black male, at least six-foot tall, wearing a green sweat suit.