Texas Education Agency releases accountability report for 2019

Several Laredo area schools received grades of their own from the Texas Education Agency.

File photo: UISD students

The TEA has released its state accountability report for 2019.

The schools are ranked on an A through F system and focus on four criteria, student achievement, academic growth, relative performance and what TEA refers to as Closing the gap.

Two local school districts fared well.

The Laredo Independent School District received an overall grade of a "B" while United I.S.D. got an "A."

All UISD schools either received an "A" or a "B"

In LISD almost all of its school received a grade of an A or B; however, Cigarroa Middle School was the only school to get an overall grade of "C".

Taking a look at each campus' "School progress", they all did very well across the board.

It seems where many of the issues came in under academic growth.

For LISD, Daiches Elementary, Cigarroa Middle and Lamar Middle scored an "F."

According to the report, the middle schools also seemed to have trouble closing the gaps, they each scored a D.

For United, the only real sore spot in the report was Clark Middle School.

They received a D under academic growth.