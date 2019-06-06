Texas couple dies in Fiji due to mysterious illness

The U.S. State Department is confirming the deaths of two Americans in Fiji as the investigation into the cause of death continues.

David and Michelle Paul from Fort Worth, Texas were vacationing on the tropical island when they died from an unidentified illness.

They arrived in Fiji on May 22nd and died within days after complaining of diarrhea and vomiting.

According to Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services, their conditions worsened despite medical care.

Michelle Paul's parents have been caring for the couple's young son and they still don't know what killed their daughter and son-in-law.

Marc Calanog says they will now focus on raising two-year-old Ayden.