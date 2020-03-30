Texas Governor Greg Abbott expands quarantine guidelines for those traveling from Louisiana

Texas Governor Greg Abott announced Sunday in an executive order he is expanding quarantine rules for those traveling from Louisiana to his state.

A sign along I-10 informing persons who travel from Louisiana to quarantine is shown Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. The state is ratcheting up restrictions on neighboring Louisiana, one of the growing hot spots for coronavirus in the U.S. Just two days after Texas began requiring airline passengers from New Orleans to comply with a two-week quarantine, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said state troopers will now also patrol highway entry points at the Louisiana border. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Those traveling from Louisiana by plane or on the ground are now forced to quarantine for 14 days before they can enter into public spaces in the Lone Star State. As punishment for violating these quarantine rules, a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail will be handed down.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) says governors have the right to protect their states. The full executive order can be read here:

https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/EO-GA-12_roadway_quarantine_for_COVID-19_IMAGE_03-29-2020.pdf

