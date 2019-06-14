Texas Governor reinstates Plumbing Board

Governor Greg Abbott is bringing the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners back to life after state lawmakers tried to flush the board and state plumbing code down the toilet.

Back in May Texas lawmakers announced it would do away with regulating plumbers in the state.

Something that acting building official Gerry Pinzon says got many in the field up in arms.

Pinzon says, "The first reaction was you mean to tell me that just anybody can be a plumber?”

The possibility of this going through led to an immediate reaction from the City of Laredo.

Pinzon says they are trying to assure the public that this is not going to be affected.

The Building and Planning Department met with dozens of local plumbers on Monday to establish a plan of action, since the responsibility to regulate would fall on municipalities.

Pizon says, "Our proposal is that if you're a master plumber as of sept. 1st 2019 that is registered with the current board we will continue to honor that."

The Board of Plumbing Examiners was up for a sunset review.

That's a process lawmakers do to figure out whether or not an entity should continue to exist.

The governor ultimately agreed the board was vital to protecting Texans against the health and safety hazards that come with the job.

The City of Laredo and local plumbers were able to create a dialogue that will better prepare them for events like this in the future.

Pizon says, "At the end we want to make sure that the customers the homeowner is getting the proper plumbing work for having currently. We want to make sure that whoever gets a permit with us is the right person to do the job."

The Building and Planning Department encourage everyone to continue getting permits from the city before any plumbing work being done.

The Texas Board of Plumbing Examiners will continue operations through May 31st, 2021.